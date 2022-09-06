NKN (NKN) One Day Volume Tops $4.34 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, NKN has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $64.72 million and $4.34 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

