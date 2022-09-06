NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

