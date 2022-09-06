Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

