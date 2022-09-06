North West (NWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.02 million for the quarter.

North West Stock Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.60. North West has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70.

North West Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at C$94,393.60. In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

