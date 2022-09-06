Nuco.cloud Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $517,633.48 and $46,328.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
