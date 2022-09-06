Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.