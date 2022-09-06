Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Nutanix stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

