Nxt Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $2.99 million and $23,969.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016510 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005321 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003434 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.