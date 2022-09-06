Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $320.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $320.09 million and $32.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00106716 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.