Observer Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Observer has a market cap of $8.05 million and $69,932.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

