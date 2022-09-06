ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.