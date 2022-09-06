Obyte Price Tops $15.61 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $4,741.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00078721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
