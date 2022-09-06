Occam.Fi (OCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Occam.Fi has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $33,502.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Occam.Fi has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00097331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020798 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

OCC uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

