Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $345,704.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
