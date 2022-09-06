Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $345,704.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.