Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Sell

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after acquiring an additional 521,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

