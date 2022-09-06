ODUWA (OWC) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,900.32 or 1.00091311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00062923 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00024190 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

