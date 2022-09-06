Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $761,749.81 and approximately $209,667.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

