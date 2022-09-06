Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 362 576 13 2.54

Risk & Volatility

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 451.59%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 11.67 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 1.85

Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.56% 5.88% 0.82%

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

