Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $54,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,222.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

