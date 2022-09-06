Offshift Reaches One Day Volume of $71,579.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $71,579.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

