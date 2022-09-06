OKB Market Capitalization Reaches $860.32 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. OKB has a total market cap of $860.32 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.34 or 0.00075345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

