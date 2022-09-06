Okta, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Monday. Okta has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

