Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 33.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 147,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

