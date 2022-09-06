Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. Olin has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

