Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

