Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

