Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.80

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00289214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 563,054 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

