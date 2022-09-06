Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.40.
OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
OMCL stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $187.29.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
