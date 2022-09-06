Ontology Gas (ONG) Achieves Market Cap of $112.37 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $112.37 million and $25.83 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,051,858 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

