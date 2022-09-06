Ontology Price Hits $0.22 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $194.09 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00096900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00031040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00258827 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

