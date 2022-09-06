Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $606,464.13

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $606,464.13 and $45,370.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

