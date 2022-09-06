Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,012 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

