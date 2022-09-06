Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STLD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

