Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Pennant Group Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.