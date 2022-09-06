Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $297,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,095,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

