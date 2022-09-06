Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $341,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $307,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

