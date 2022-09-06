Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

