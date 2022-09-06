Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,950 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

