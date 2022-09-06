Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

