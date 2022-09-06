Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,667 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

About Six Flags Entertainment



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

