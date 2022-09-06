Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $387,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,478 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in InMode by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.31.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

