Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,399,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 0.5 %

TPG stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

TPG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TPG Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.