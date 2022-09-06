Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 724,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

