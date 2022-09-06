Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.