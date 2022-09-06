Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 228,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

