Orakuru (ORK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,300.00

Orakuru (ORK) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Orakuru has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Orakuru coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orakuru has a market capitalization of $6,722.00 and $8,300.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Orakuru Coin Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
Orakuru Coin Trading
