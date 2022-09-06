Orca 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Orca coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004383 BTC on exchanges. Orca has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orca has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Orca
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orca
