O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $758.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $702.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

