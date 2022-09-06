O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $702.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $688.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

