Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

OGN stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

